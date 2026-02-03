Rain moves into metro Atlanta, North Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday

The Brief North Georgia will see a temporary warm-up Tuesday with highs in the 50s, ensuring the incoming cold front brings rain rather than ice or snow. Showers will begin in Northwest Georgia around 4 p.m. before moving into metro Atlanta after sunset and continuing through Wednesday morning. A more significant warm-up is on the horizon for the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach back into the 60s.



North Georgia is getting a short break from the deep cold Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb high enough to keep the next round of precipitation all rain.

Rain moves in tonight

What they're saying:

"Starting out here on this Tuesday morning, it is naturally cold, but maybe not as cold as it has been," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "The most important part of today’s forecast is that we warm up enough before this cold front arrives so that anything we are tracking over the next 24 hours is purely rain."

Most of the day will stay dry across metro Atlanta, with rain holding off until sunset or later. Feldman noted that those leaving home this morning likely will not need an umbrella yet, as the steadiness does not move in until later in the evening.

Northwest Georgia will see rain first, with steady showers arriving by around 4 p.m. before spreading southeast. By 6 p.m., rain is expected to reach the northwest metro and continue eastward overnight.

Steady rain overnight

What's next:

Showers will become steady overnight and linger into Wednesday. While the heaviest rain will move out to the south and east, scattered showers could still affect the north metro and the mountains Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals through Wednesday are expected to range from one-third of an inch to over half an inch in some areas.

Milder temperatures Tuesday

What they're saying:

Despite some clouds, temperatures will rebound thanks to a southerly wind ahead of the front. Feldman said the wind direction will be a major factor in taking the region out of the teens and 20s and bringing highs well into the 50s. Some locations south of Atlanta could briefly touch 60 degrees this afternoon.

Temperature rollercoaster

What's next:

Even as colder air arrives later in the week, temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s and safely above freezing tonight. Highs will dip to around 46 degrees Thursday before a gradual warm-up resumes. By the weekend and early next week, 60s are expected to return, bringing a more seasonable feel back to North Georgia.