$1M drug bust: Massive amount of drugs, 71 guns, and live grenade found in raids

Authorities seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs, dozens of weapons and a live hand grenade following a months-long investigation into a fentanyl distribution network.

What we know:

Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the FBI’s Atlanta office and the FBI’s Cartersville office executed several search warrants across the metro Atlanta area Wednesday. The operation targeted a network supplying fentanyl to Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll and Haralson counties.

During the searches, authorities recovered approximately 8.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 71 firearms and $250,000 in cash. The seizure also included heroin, cocaine, more than 10,000 pills and a live hand grenade. Ten people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Large quantities of a purple powdered substance, identified as part of a fentanyl distribution network, are displayed following searches in the metro Atlanta area. Authorities seized approximately 8.2 kilograms of fentanyl during the sting. (Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force)

What they're saying:

Task Force Commander Daniel Nicholson credited the success of the operation to the level of cooperation between various law enforcement branches.

"When Federal, State, and local agencies work together to combat crime in our communities, the results speak for themselves," Nicholson said. "The hard work and dedication of the agents and officers who seek to rid their communities of this poison is truly commendable."

What we don't know:

While authorities confirmed 10 arrests, they have not yet released the names or specific charges of the individuals taken into custody.

It remains unclear if additional suspects are being sought or if the seized firearms were linked to other crimes in the metro area.

Investigators also did not specify the exact locations where the search warrants were executed.