North Cobb High School student hit by car on way to school

article

FOX 5 Atlanta received a news tip coming from Kennesaw that a young girl had been hit by a car while trying to cross the road to get to school Tuesday morning.

The witness said he saw the girl lying in the road, unresponsive as several other adults who saw the accident rushed to her aid.

FOX 5 Atlanta requested an update on the wellbeing of the girl.

In response, a Cobb County School District spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Earlier today, a North Cobb High School student was hit by a vehicle on the way to school. As a precaution, the student went to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. We ask our community to stay vigilant when passing in or near school zones as students make their way to and from school."

Further details regarding the incident have not been released.