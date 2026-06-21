North Carolina mother wanted after infant admitted to NICU for drug withdrawal

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The Brief A newborn baby was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit after testing positive for fentanyl, Ecstasy and amphetamines. Cherokee County deputies are searching for 34-year-old Tosha Savannah Eller after obtaining a felony warrant for her arrest. Officials said the mother left the medical facility shortly after giving birth and cut off all communication.



A North Carolina woman faces a felony charge after her newborn baby tested positive for fentanyl and other narcotics, prompting an active search by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Murphy newborn drug exposure

What we know:

A newborn baby born in Murphy was transferred to Erlanger East Hospital and admitted to the NICU for substance withdrawal complications. Investigators learned the child tested positive for fentanyl, Ecstasy (MDMA) and amphetamines.

Authorities determined that Tosha Savannah Eller, 34, of Murphy, left the hospital shortly after giving birth. The sheriff's office said she has not had any contact with law enforcement or the child since that time.

Cherokee County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed Eller's current whereabouts or where she traveled after leaving the medical facility.

Investigative details have not disclosed the exact date of the baby's birth, though authorities were first notified of the child's birth on June 8.

North Carolina warrant issued

What they're saying:

On June 11, Detective Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division secured a warrant for Eller's arrest on one count of Felony Exposure of a child to a controlled substance. The sheriff's office is actively trying to locate her to serve the outstanding warrant.

"This is a heartbreaking situation all the way around. We must hold individuals accountable for their actions especially when those actions can have tragic outcomes. It is essential and a top priority of this office to protect the well being and innocence of the children in our community."

Local police location appeal

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding Eller's location is encouraged by officials to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Information can also be shared directly with local law enforcement agencies.