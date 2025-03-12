North Carolina man arrested in Texas linked to Oglethorpe County murder

article

The Brief Michael Thomas Dusch, 29, was arrested in Denton, Texas, and linked to the murder of David J. Stewart in Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Dusch was already wanted in North Carolina for child pornography and identity theft when he was stopped in a stolen vehicle. He faces multiple felony charges, including murder, aggravated assault, elder exploitation, and identity fraud, with additional charges possible.



A multi-state investigation led by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas State Police, and Denton, Texas Police Department, has resulted in the arrest of a North Carolina man on multiple felony charges, including murder.

What we know:

Michael Thomas Dusch, 29, of West End, Moore County, North Carolina, was arrested in Denton, Texas, during a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle. Authorities discovered items that linked him to the murder of David J. Stewart in Oglethorpe County, Georgia. At the time of his arrest, Dusch was already a wanted person in North Carolina on charges of child pornography and identity theft.

What they're saying:

Dusch faces a range of charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Exploitation of the Elderly, False Imprisonment, Concealing the Death of Another, Financial Transaction Card Theft, and Identity Fraud. Additional charges may follow as investigations continue. He has also been linked to an ongoing investigation in Arkansas.

What's next:

Dusch is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges. Authorities encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Hunter at 706-743-8101 ext. 1714 or via email at jhunter@oglethorpesheriff.org.