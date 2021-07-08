Afternoon gunfight on Griffin road injures at least 1, police say

Officers are investigating a shootout in Griffin, Georgia that injured at least one person Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Griffin Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers were called to North 6th Street at West Cherry Street at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officials found a black 2010 Mazda CX9 that has hit a tree. The car had been abandoned and police found multiple gunshot holes and blood in the car's passenger side.

After searching the vehicle, investigators say they found spent shell casings, firearms, and marijuana. A short ways away, another rifle was found in the roadway.

Investigators believe the incident was caused by a shootout between people in two different vehicles.

According to police, one individual involved has been located while he was seeking treatment - apparently for accidentally shooting himself in the leg while trying to join the gunfight.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the shootout, please call the City of Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (770)-229-6450.

