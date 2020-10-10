Normal classes Monday at Newnan High School after storm damages main building

article

The National Weather Service hasn't released if the cause of damage seen at Newnan High School and across Coweta County was due to a tornado or straight-line winds.

FOX 5 viewer Tiffany Carroll shared photos of Newnan High School where debris appearing to be insulation and roofing materials were seen scattered across the front of the school.

A teacher at Newnan High School told FOX 5 News a portion of the main building came off during the storm, resulting in the debris. They said the building is still structurally sound. Classes at the school will go on as scheduled on Monday.

Newnan High School after a storm prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Tiffany Carroll)

FOX 5 viewer Sarah Woods shared a photo of trees down along Howard Hughes Road, one of the many locations given Saturday during live weather coverage by the FOX 5 Storm Team. The area had been under a Tornado Warning.

The photo shows the trees blocking the roadway.

Trees down along Howard Hughes Road in Newnan after a storm that prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020.

Officials confirmed there were several trees down across the county and a few downed power lines.

There were no reports of injuries.

