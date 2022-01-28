Nor'easter incoming: Blizzard Warnings issued from Maine to Virginia ahead of snow, 70-mph winds

A major nor'easter will become a blizzard for parts of the East Coast this weekend heavy snow and high winds pound areas from New England to North Carolina beginning Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings along the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and the southern Delmarva Peninsula. This includes the cities of Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Ocean City, Maryland.

It has been four years since Boston was last under a Blizzard Warning – in March 2018.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for a larger area of the East Coast from Maine to northeastern North Carolina, including New York City, Philadelphia, Hartford, Connecticut, and Norfolk, Virginia. Winter Weather Advisories extend farther south and westward into parts of the Appalachians and Southeast as far south as northern South Carolina.

You're advised to avoid all unnecessary travel in the Blizzard and Winter Storm Warning areas Friday night through Saturday.

More than 76 million Americans are under winter weather alerts on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm and warned Virginians to stay off the roads if possible. Heavy snow with high winds could down trees and cause widespread power outages.

"We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area," Youngkin said in a statement. "The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family."

As low pressure quickly strengthens off the East Coast late Friday through Saturday, this nor'easter is expected to intensify into a " bomb cyclone ." Meteorologists use that term used to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis" – defined as a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – indicative of a very intense storm.

It remains likely that eastern and southern New England will see the worst impacts from heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding because it will be closest to the center of low pressure . However, significant impacts are also expected for all the other areas under Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings from Maine to northeastern North Carolina.

Below is our day-by-day outlook for the storm's timing and impacts. Be sure to download the FOX Weather app for the 24/7 livestream, plus the latest forecast and weather alerts for your exact location.

Nor'easter timing

Friday

The winter storm is still in its early stages of development, but light snow had already developed Friday morning from the Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast. Snow showers will continue to spread into portions of the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the day.

Daytime snow amounts should remain light, but road surfaces are very cold, so salt and brine solutions might not be as effective as usual. That means roads could become slippery, so use caution when driving.

Farther south, rain showers will develop along the coastal Carolinas as the low-pressure system begins to organize offshore.

Friday night

The nor'easter will start intensifying Friday night as it moves northward off the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

As it does so, snow will develop from south to north along the mid-Atlantic coast through the evening, then spread into southern New England overnight. The snow could be heavy at times, so all unnecessary travel should be avoided.

Winds will begin to pick up along the Eastern Seaboard, causing high surf to build as well.

In the Southeast, a period of rain changing to snow is possible as far south as the Carolinas, where snow and ice snarled travel last weekend .

Saturday-Saturday night

The worst of the storm will occur Saturday as the bomb cyclone reaches its peak intensity off the New England coast.

Heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding will pound eastern and southern New England and Long Island. Snowfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour over parts of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. Travel should be avoided at all costs.

Moderate to locally heavy snow is also expected farther south from the New York City tri-state area to the Delmarva Peninsula and Virginia Tidewater, at least through the first half of the day.

There will be significant blowing and drifting snow , leading to very low visibility and, in some areas, blizzard conditions. Areas under Blizzard Warnings along the coast have the highest potential to reach official blizzard criteria , but blizzard conditions are also possible farther inland.

Saturday night, the snow will gradually taper off in Long Island and southern New England, but it will continue overnight in Maine and parts of New Hampshire.

The strongest winds will likely impact southeastern New England, where gusts as high as 70 mph are possible over Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are predicted from the New York City tri-state area southward into the coastal mid-Atlantic.

The threat of power outages and tree damage is highest along the coast, especially in eastern and southern New England. However, there could still be some power outages farther south through Long Island and the coastal mid-Atlantic.

A large portion of the Northeast coast also faces a significant threat of coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion. Astronomical tides will already be running high this weekend as we approach a new moon, which will only make these threats worse.

The Saturday morning high tide poses the greatest concern from New Jersey to Rhode Island, then the Saturday evening high tide from Massachusetts to Maine. Times of high tide in select cities are provided in the graphic below.

At least minor coastal flooding is possible in many of these areas, but portions of southeastern New England have the potential for moderate coastal flooding.

Sunday

Some lingering snow is possible in northern New England to start the day, but the low-pressure system will exit into the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday, bringing an end to the snowfall for the rest of the Northeast.

However, bitterly cold temperatures will remain in place across the region for cleanup after the storm.

How much snow?

The highest snow totals from the nor'easter are expected in southeastern New England from Rhode Island into eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. It's not out of the question that 2 feet or more could pile up in some of these areas.

At least 6 inches of snow is also possible farther south from the New York City tri-state area and the Philadelphia metro area into the Delmarva Peninsula.

There will likely be a very sharp gradient between heavier and lighter snowfall amounts on the western edge of this storm, meaning western Long Island could pick up significantly higher totals than the northwestern suburbs of New York City, and the Jersey Shore could receive far more snow than Philadelphia.

