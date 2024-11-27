Teen charged with 16-year-old's murder, robbery in fatal Gwinnett County shooting

article

Gwinnett County police have charged a teenager with murder in an armed robbery that turned fatal.

Police say 17-year-old Jason Joel Ortiz of Norcross was involved with shooting 16-year-old Jose Yahir Batz who found at 2400 Windsor Woods Lane in unincorporated Norcross at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Homicide investigators canvassed the area and conducted interviews that led to the discovery that two males were involved in an altercation that led to gunfire.

Ortiz is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail. He is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.