Norcross police investigating domestic-related homicide

The Norcross Police Department said detectives are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened Friday night.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew saw police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at a townhome complex on Pine Oak Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. The GBI said it was assisting Norcross police in processing the crime scene.

Officials said a man has been charged with malice murder in the case.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.