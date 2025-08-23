Norcross police investigating domestic-related homicide
Police are investigating a domestic-related murder in Norcross. Aug. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
NORCROSS, Ga. - The Norcross Police Department said detectives are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened Friday night.
What we know:
A FOX 5 crew saw police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at a townhome complex on Pine Oak Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. The GBI said it was assisting Norcross police in processing the crime scene.
Officials said a man has been charged with malice murder in the case.
What we don't know:
No names have been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from Norcross police and the GBI.