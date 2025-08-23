Expand / Collapse search

Norcross police investigating domestic-related homicide

Published  August 23, 2025 4:00pm EDT
Police are investigating a domestic-related murder in Norcross. Aug. 22, 2025.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A FOX 5 crew saw police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at a townhome complex on Pine Oak Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. 
    • The GBI said it was assisting Norcross police in processing the crime scene.
    • Officials said a man has been charged with malice murder in the case.

NORCROSS, Ga. - The Norcross Police Department said detectives are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened Friday night.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew saw police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at a townhome complex on Pine Oak Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. The GBI said it was assisting Norcross police in processing the crime scene.

Officials said a man has been charged with malice murder in the case.

What we don't know:

No names have been released. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Norcross police and the GBI. 

NorcrossNewsCrime and Public Safety