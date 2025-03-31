Norcross mother, boyfriend convicted in tragic death of 10-month-old son

article

A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a Norcross mother and her boyfriend in connection with the 2019 death of the woman’s 10-month-old son.

Both were sentenced to lengthy prison terms and restricted future contact with children.

Death of Amir Vega

The backstory:

According to investigators, emergency responders arrived at the Norcross apartment along Beaver Ruin Road shared by the couple and Vega’s three children around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2019. Amir was found barely breathing—only six breaths per minute—with visible burns to his mouth and abrasions on his face. Despite CPR efforts during transport, the infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

An autopsy revealed extensive internal injuries, including a skull fracture, broken ribs, tongue and mouth lacerations, abdominal bruising, and a torn small intestine. During trial, Gwinnett County Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry testified that the injuries occurred several days before the child's death and were consistent with abuse.

Dennisa Mary Vega and Jahlin Javante Corey charged

What we know:

Dennisa Mary Vega and Jahlin Javante Corey, both 33, were found guilty Friday of multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and battery, in the death of their infant. The case stemmed from a September 2019 emergency call that led first responders to the couple’s apartment, where they found Amir unresponsive and struggling to breathe.

Corey was sentenced to 50 years, with 15 to serve in confinement. Vega received a 21-year sentence, also with 15 to serve behind bars. Both are prohibited from unsupervised contact with children under 12, including their own.

Jurors also found Vega guilty of second-degree cruelty to children and an additional count of battery. Corey was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

What they're saying:

"This 10-month-old infant, Amir Vega, died as a result of these defendants’ crimes," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "He will never grow into an adult. This is the verdict the jury rendered after assessing the evidence in the case. We hope that this sends a message that children must be cared for and not abused in our community."