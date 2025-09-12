Norcross man sentenced to life for raping 10-year-old girl

article

The Brief Alonzo Lopez Osveli pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation, in Gwinnett County Superior Court. Osveli must serve 25 years in prison and register as a child sex offender for life. The victim was sexually abused for several years, threatened with death, and infected with a sexually transmitted disease.



A Norcross man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a 10-year-old girl, Gwinnett County officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

Alonzo Lopez Osveli, 32, admitted to charges including rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

Osveli will serve the first 25 years of his life sentence in prison and must register as a child sex offender for life.

The investigation revealed that Osveli began sexually abusing the child when she was 10 years old and continued the abuse for several years.

He threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse and infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased with this outcome," said Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "We pray the victim and her family can overcome the trauma and pain that this defendant caused."