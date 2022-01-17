Expand / Collapse search
SWAT team called to gunman barricaded at Norcross apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Norcross
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have called a SWAT team to a barricaded gunman at a Norcross apartment complex Monday morning.

Officials say a gunman is currently barricaded at the Gwinnett Pointe Apartments on the 1300 block of Beaver Ruin Road.

Police have not said what led up to the standoff with the gunman or the suspect's identity.

Officials are urging all residents to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

