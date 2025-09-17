Noose-like rope found outside Atlanta's APEX Museum

The Brief A noose-like rope was found outside Atlanta's APEX Museum, sparking outrage and a police investigation into its symbolism of racial terror. The Georgia NAACP condemned the incident, urging Georgia State University to investigate and ensure campus safety and support. The rope incident is part of a broader pattern of racial tensions in the South, including threats and hoaxes at HBCUs and other universities.



A video showing what appears to be a noose hanging from a tree outside Atlanta’s first Black history museum has gone viral, prompting outrage and a police investigation.

Local perspective:

The rope was discovered Wednesday in a tree outside the APEX Museum on Auburn Avenue, across from Georgia State University. Museum President and CEO Dan Moore Jr. said he recorded the video that has since spread widely online.

"The APEX Museum is Atlanta’s first and original black history museum," Moore said. "Saw a rope up in the tree. In closer perspective, it was a small circle around the rope because it was tied up, almost noose like."

Moore said the rope’s appearance felt like more than a coincidence. "I felt like it was a problem because of this time that we’re living in," he said. "Why do I have to look up a rope in the tree, that resembled a noose."

Georgia State student and APEX intern Kyler Winston-Kendricks said the discovery hit hard given its location. "It’s pretty much adding fuel to the fire," she said. "To do this in a black historic neighborhood. It says a lot."

Moore said he doesn’t know who placed the rope there or why, but he stressed that "even if it was done as a joke. It was not a joke. It was not a funny thing to do."

Authorities have not released additional details, but Moore said he expects accountability. A federal agency also responded to the scene, with more updates expected later.

What is the Apex Museum?

The backstory:

The APEX Museum, founded in 1978 on Auburn Avenue, is Atlanta’s first museum dedicated entirely to Black history.

Housed in a 1910 building in the Sweet Auburn historic district, it highlights the African-American experience through exhibits on slavery, civil rights, and Black innovation.

The museum draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, underscoring its role as a cultural anchor in Atlanta’s historic heart.

NAACP responds to APEX Museum noose

What they're saying:

The Georgia NAACP has also weighed in, saying a noose is not a prank but a threat. Moore reported the incident to police, who are investigating.

Attorney Gerald A. Griggs, president of the Georgia State Conference NAACP, released the following statement on Instagram:

"On the rope tied in the shape of a noose on Georgia State’s Campus near the Apex Museum.

"The Georgia NAACP is deeply disturbed by the discovery of a rope tied in the shape of a noose on Georgia State University’s campus. A noose is not a prank — it is a threat. It is a symbol of racial terror, historically used to intimidate and silence Black communities through fear and violence. Its presence on any campus is unacceptable.

"We call on Georgia State University to:

"1 Immediately launch a full and transparent investigation in coordination with campus and city law enforcement.

"2 Provide regular updates to the community regarding investigative steps and findings.

"3 Take appropriate disciplinary action under the student code of conduct or employee policies if those responsible are identified.

"4 Ensure protections and support for students and staff who feel threatened, including counseling services, safety measures, and campus-wide education.

"The Georgia NAACP will continue to monitor this situation closely. Our students deserve to learn in an environment free from intimidation and hate. Symbols that recreate the trauma of racial violence have no place in our institutions of higher learning.

"We call on Georgia State’s leadership to act swiftly, visibly, and decisively to restore trust, protect its community, and reaffirm its commitment to equity, inclusion, and safety for all."

Racial tensions rise in the South

Big picture view:

The rope found outside the APEX Museum is the latest in a string of incidents across the South that have stirred concern over racial tensions.

This week at Delta State University in Mississippi, a 21-year-old Black student was found hanging from a tree near campus pickleball courts, an incident that has sparked widespread concern. Authorities, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and campus police, say there are no signs of foul play so far. The student’s family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is pursuing an independent investigation and autopsy. Classes and centennial celebrations were canceled.

In Georgia, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morris Brown College, and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were placed on lockdown after threats were made to their campuses. Officials say some of the threats were hoaxes. Campus police, local law enforcement, and SWAT teams responded. No credible threat has been confirmed so far.

Students at three of those same Georgia universities, Clark Atlanta University, University of Georgia, and University of West Georgia, were startled by active shooter threats one night. All of those calls were later determined to be "swatting" incidents, false reports meant to trigger an armed police response.