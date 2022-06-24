Expand / Collapse search

Nonverbal girl found alone in Hall County reunited with parents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
Deputies want to reunite this girl found wandering in Hall County with her parents. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Update: Hall County deputies have successfully reunited the girl with her parents. The prior story is below.

Hall County deputies need your help in the search for the parents of young girl found alone Thursday night.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the unidentified girl on Twitter Friday morning.

According to officials, deputies found the nonverbal girl wandering in the road just before midnight in the area of Polar Springs Road and Guinness Way.

The girl is unable to tell deputies her age, name, or where she lives.

If you recognize her or have any information that could help deputies reunite her with her parents, please call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office. 
 