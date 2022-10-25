FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian

article

Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian.

Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road.

The boy was described as being Black or possibly Hispanic and between the ages of 3 and 5 years old. Investigators did not know the child's name

Police shared a photo of the boy wearing a gray sweatshirt with a picture of a backhoe on it, green pants with tractors on them, and blue striped socks with red toes.

Before Tuesday afternoon, they were able to locate his guardian and return him to their care.