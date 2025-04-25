Nonprofit unveils renovation and expansion plans for Piedmont Park

The Brief The Piedmont Park Conservatory officially shared their first comprehensive plan in 25 years on Thursday. Among the updates include restoring the park's Lake Clara Meer - dredging the water to improve its quality and adding boardwalks to the loop trail. Six miles of new trails will be added - some of which will be connected with the newly opened Beltline corridor, along with dedicated bicycle and scooter lanes.



The nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving one of Atlanta's largest parks has unveiled its plans for a major renovation and restoration of certain parks of the green space.

The Piedmont Park Conservatory officially shared their first comprehensive plan in 25 years on Thursday.

What we know:

The group says that the big changes come after years of planning and community input.

Among the updates include restoring the park's Lake Clara Meer - dredging the water to improve its quality and adding boardwalks to the loop trail.

The park's Active Oval will get new basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts.

Six miles of new trails will be added - some of which will be connected with the newly opened Beltline corridor, along with dedicated bicycle and scooter lanes.

Men enjoy the view as the sun sets at Piedmont park in Atlanta. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Enhanced and new entrances will invite and accommodate growing visitor numbers, while innovative play areas and upgraded athletic facilities will cater to diverse age groups and active lifestyles," part of the plan reads. "Visitors will enjoy new food and beverage options, along with conveniently located restrooms, ensuring the Park remains a vibrant, comfortable, and inclusive destination for the entire community."

The redevelopment is expected to take 10 to 15 years.

Dig deeper:

The nonprofit also announced its new Seeds of the Future campaign, an initiative designed to care for and preserve the park's tree canopy. The campaign will have crews assessing the health of more than 3,000 mature trees and planting hundreds of new ones.

The campaign will also create an app for visitors and a volunteer program to ensure the park's stewardship.

What you can do:

You can read the Piedmont Park Conservatory's full plan here.