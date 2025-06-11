'No Kings' rallies scheduled to take place this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

The Brief Statewide protests labeled "No Kings" rallies are planned across Georgia this weekend as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration. The Atlanta rally will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Plaza near the State Capitol. Other Georgia cities participating include Tucker, McDonough, Fayetteville, Athens, Valdosta, and Woodstock, with events organized by Indivisible, 50-50-1, and Stand Up America.



Another wave of protests is set to take place across Georgia this weekend as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration. Organizers are calling the coordinated demonstrations the "No Kings" rallies.

The events are being led by several progressive organizations, including Indivisible, 50-50-1, and Stand Up America. Their aim is to push back against what they describe as authoritarian overreach and to rally public support for democratic values.

RELATED: 6 demonstrators arrested after anti-ICE rally along Buford Highway

In Atlanta, the rally will be held at Liberty Plaza near the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 14, at 10 a.m. Similar demonstrations are planned in cities across the state, including Tucker, McDonough, Fayetteville, Athens, Valdosta, and Woodstock.

Click here to find information for every rally in the United States.

Organizers say the rallies are open to all who want to stand up for constitutional checks and balances, civil liberties, and governmental accountability.

The date, June 14, is significant because it is Flag Day, President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th birthday. A parade is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Army's 250th Birthday: Everything to know about Trump's military parade