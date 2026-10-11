No injuries reported in Reynolds Landing Clubhouse fire

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The Brief Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a commercial structure fire at the Reynolds Landing Clubhouse. Emergency crews arrived in about five minutes to find heavy flames inside the 20,000-square-foot building. Staff evacuated all patrons safely, and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters from more than a dozen local agencies contained a commercial structure fire at the Reynolds Landing Clubhouse on Saturday.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived on scene within about five minutes to find the 20,000-square-foot structure heavily involved in flames.

Crews immediately launched an attack using a deck gun and a 2.5-inch hose line to fight the fire.

Challenging wind conditions made firefighting efforts harder as crews worked continuously to contain the flames to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY: Massive fire breaks out at golf club near Lake Oconee, officials say

Reynolds staff evacuated all patrons and made sure every room was clear before leaving the building.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and crews remained on scene to put out remaining hotspots.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crew put out a massive fire at Reynolds Landing Clubhouse on October 10, 2026. (Credit: Greene County Fire Rescue)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the full extent of the structural damage.

Oconee County Fire Rescue provided station coverage and sent personnel to help relieve local crews.