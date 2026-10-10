Massive fire breaks out at golf club near Lake Oconee, officials say

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The Brief Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large fire at The Landing Clubhouse near Lake Oconee on Saturday night. Emergency officials are asking people to stay away from 1101 Landing Drive while crews work to contain the flames. It's unclear what caused the fire and whether anyone was injured.



Crews from multiple agencies are battling a large fire at a golf clubhouse near Lake Oconee on Saturday night.

What we know:

Greene County Fire Rescue and nearby departments rushed to the clubhouse at 1101 Landing Drive in Greensboro after the fire broke out Saturday evening.

First responders arrived to find heavy flames coming from the commercial building and immediately began working to put out the fire.

Officials issued an urgent advisory asking residents and drivers to completely avoid the area so emergency vehicles can maneuver safely.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside the building when the flames broke out.

Authorities have also not said whether any injuries have been reported or how much damage the clubhouse sustained.