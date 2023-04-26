No injuries in road-rage shooting in Rockdale County under investigation

article

A road rage shooting which rolled through a section of Rockdale County is now under investigation.

It started just after 4 p.m. at the Longhorn Steakhouse along Irish Drive SW off Interstate 20 at Klondike Road SW in Conyers.

Investigators say the road rage ended up about a mile and a half southeast at the Shell gas station located at Highway 138 and Old Salem Road.

Deputies received a call of shots being fired at the location and rushed to the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

The Conyers Police Department and Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office are assisting each other in the case since it crossed jurisdictions.