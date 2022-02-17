No injuries in large house fire, DeKalb County Fire officials say

article

Fire crews responded to a house fire in DeKalb County Thursday morning, officials said.

The single-family home located on Martins Crossing Road had flames coming from the rear when firefighters arrived around 9:22 a.m., according to DeKalb Fire Rescue.

Investigators later determined the fire was in the home's basement.

Firefighters entered the home through the basement and extinguished the flames. However, fire officials said the fire reached into the attic. Fire crews then contained and later extinguished those flames.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

