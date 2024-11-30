No hot water at Gwinnett County Jail? Official responds to allegations

After receiving a complaint against a decision to remove hot water machines at the Gwinnett County Jail, an administrator at the facility suggested it was in the inmates' best interest.

A concerned citizen emailed multiple representatives from the sheriff's office. In the complaint, the citizen explained that many of the inmates use the hot water to prepare Ramen noodles, coffee and tea.

In response, the official said the temperature of the water exceeds 220 degrees and has been misused at times to attack others.

"Unfortunately, there have been over four instances in 2024 alone where inmates were assaulted with this scalding water, along with two incidents involving staff members," said Col. Benjamin Hayes. "All of these incidents resulted in serious injuries and additional charges for the offenders."

Hayes said maintenance tried reducing the temperatures of the water heaters. He added that removing the machines was a "last resort" to ensure everyone's safety.

"We understand that these changes may cause inconvenience, but they are necessary to uphold the safety, security, and cleanliness of the facility. We were the only facility in the greater metro Atlanta area who provided detainees with hot water like this to make their coffee and other items purchased through commissary," Hayes said. "These hot water units are an amenity we had provided for years but, unfortunately, we had to take these drastic steps to prioritize safety and security. Detainees still have hot and cold water to take care of their personal hygiene needs."