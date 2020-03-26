No Dodgers Opening Day, COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium instead

article

The long line of cars outside Dodger Stadium Thursday would normally mean the Dodgers’ season opener but instead, it’s turned into a COVID-19 testing site.

John Jackson, who has a compromised immune system because of lupus, is waiting to get tested.

"My girlfriend has been living downstairs and I’ve been living upstairs," said Jackson. "Rather than wait two weeks I’d rather know if we can get back together, see my family because my dad is older."

In place of watching the "boys in blue" live inside against the Giants, the Dodgers did what they called "Opening Day at Home," and spent the afternoon reliving last year’s season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on social media so players and fans could comment and still feel like part of "Team LA."

Part of stadium parking has turned into an overflow lot for rental cars and the outskirts of the Dodger Stadium are empty.

"It’s upsetting because I know it’s going to affect a lot of people, especially with their businesses and their day-to-day lives," says Theo Jerome, who lives right next to the stadium.

The popular Short Stop bar and Eastside Deli are closed that would normally be slammed on a day like today.

"We’ve got to do whatever we have to do and hopefully this will be over soon and we can go back to normal," said Eastside Deli Chef. "I hope. I pray to God for that."

"It’s surreal," said Dodger fan David Patron. "It’s America’s favorite pastime and for all these events not to happen, it’s a little scary."