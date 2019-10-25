‘No detail is too small’: The forensic science featured in ‘Prodigal Son’ is real

“Prodigal Son,” a new series on FOX, is a procedural drama, and everyone involved in the show works hard to make sure the forensic science is real.

Shiya Ribowsky, a medical and forensic adviser on the show, said the forensic aspects are important.

“The show feels grounded and realistic because the science is real. The writers and the producers are making a concerted effort to get it right,” he said.

Forensic instruments, documents and other items are all labeled properly, according to Ribowsky.“No detail is too small,” he said.

“Prodigal Son” focuses on Malcolm Bright, a criminal pathologist with a serial killer father. Bright helps the New York Police Department solve murders using insight from his nontraditional family.

Tom Payne, who plays Bright, stars alongside Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen, among other big names in the cast.

“Prodigal Son” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.