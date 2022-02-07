No charges in deadly shooting near Gwinnett County golf course

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a 22-year-old shot another during an altercation near Country Club of Gwinnett on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a person shot call shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 in incorporated Snellville.

Police found 22-year-old Avery Nowlin dead on Golf Links Drive. Police said he got into an altercation with 22-year-old Darius Bush, who shot him while fearing for his life.

Police said Bush was sitting in his car in a parking lot in a residential area when Nowlin, who was armed with a weapon, approached.

Police said Nowlin initiated a physical altercation and Bush, who was apparently also armed, shot Nowlin.

Police said Bush is currently not facing charges citing Georgia law: "a person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other's imminent use of unlawful force."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE