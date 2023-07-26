Expand / Collapse search

No air conditioning at SW apartment complex for weeks, residents say

Atlanta
'Miserable': Residents without AC for weeks

Residents at the Adams House Apartments off of Campbellton Road in Atlanta say they've gone weeks without air conditioning in this hot weather and have only gotten the runaround from management.

ATLANTA - Temps will be back in the 90s today and residents at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex have gone weeks without air conditioning.

At least a dozen units at the Adams House apartment complex on Campbellton Road are broken.

Residents say they've asked for the issue to be fixed but keep getting the runaround from property management.

One tenant told FOX 5 Atlanta that repairs were expected yesterday but it's not clear if that actually happened. 