No air conditioning at SW apartment complex for weeks, residents say
ATLANTA - Temps will be back in the 90s today and residents at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex have gone weeks without air conditioning.
At least a dozen units at the Adams House apartment complex on Campbellton Road are broken.
Residents say they've asked for the issue to be fixed but keep getting the runaround from property management.
One tenant told FOX 5 Atlanta that repairs were expected yesterday but it's not clear if that actually happened.