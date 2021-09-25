No. 2 Georgia hammers Vandy 62-0

article

JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893.

This game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.

Bulldogs’ fans turned this into their home away from Sanford Stadium with Georgia red even in seats behind the Vanderbilt bench. They got to watch the Bulldogs post their first shutout this season, forcing Vandy three-and-out nine times.

Georgia nearly had more points than Vandy managed yards, outgaining the Commodores 524-77.

Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1) lost its fourth straight to Georgia and its 14th straight SEC game, a skid that could be longer if COVID issues hadn’t forced Vandy to cancel its visit on Georgia’s Senior Day last season. A program that won in Athens in 2016 showed how much rebuilding first-year coach Clark Lea faces.

Tight end Brock Bowers started the scoring with a 12-yard run on an end around with 11:21 left in the opening quarter.

Daniels threw a pass to Bowers, who finished off a 25-yard TD. Zamir White scored two plays after James Ziglor fumbled the kickoff, and Daniels hit Ladd McConkey for a 12-yard TD after the interception.

Georgia actually had to drive 71 yards on its final scoring drive of the first quarter, and Ladd McConkey ran 24 yards for the TD.

Coach Kirby Smart pulled Daniels, who is now 7-0 as a starter, after the first quarter. Stetson Bennett finally drove the Bulldogs to points on his third drive with Jack Podlesny kicking a 31-yard field goal just before halftime for a 38-0 lead.

