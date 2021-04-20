Nike and Kobe Bryant's estate end partnership

Kobe Bryant's deal with Nike has come to an end.

The wife of the late basketball icon confirmed with ESPN that the estate of Bryant did not renew the partnership, which expired on April 13.

Sources say Vanessa Bryant was frustrated with Nike limiting the availability of Kobe products during his retirement and after his death.

The move now opens the door to negotiations with outside brands to form a new partnership.

Before Kobe's death, Bryant had explored the notion of creating his own "Mamba" brand.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.