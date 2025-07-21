Former YSL defense attorney Nicole Fegan faces new charges in Fulton County Jail contraband case

article

The Brief Nicole Paige Fegan, a former defense attorney in the YSL RICO trial, faces additional charges including providing prohibited items to an inmate, recruiting for a street gang, and criminal solicitation. Fegan, along with Tenquarious Mender and Brittany Tierrica Parks, is part of a 22-count indictment involving drug trafficking, gang activity, and contraband smuggling linked to the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang at Fulton County Jail. The indictment accuses Fegan and Parks of supplying Mender with narcotics and contraband, including cash and Apple AirPods, and alleges Fegan attempted to obstruct a separate gang-related homicide investigation.



A former defense attorney in the YSL RICO trial is facing even more charges stemming from allegation she was helping to run contraband into the Fulton County.

Nicole Paige Fegan, 34, of Dacula, who represented Tenquarius Mender in the YSL RICO trial, was charged with criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence back in February 2024. On Monday, three new counts were added.

More charges for Nicole Fegan

What we know:

According to documents filed in Superior Court by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Fegan now faces additional charges of providing an inmate with prohibited items without authorization, recruiting for a street gang, and criminal solicitation.

She was previously charged with unlawful for person to cause, encourage, solicit, recruit, or coerce another to become a criminal street gang member; trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; four counts of obtain, procure, or give inmate prohibited item without authorization; two counts of conspiracy to obtain, procure, or give inmate prohibited item without authorization; violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; criminal solicitation.

Fulton County Jail smuggling ring allegations

The backstory:

Fegan and two others, Tenquarious Mender, 28, an inmate at the Fulton County Jail; and Brittany Tierrica Parks, 30, face a sprawling 22-count indictment, which was amended on Monday following a grand jury session. The charges allege drug trafficking, gang activity, and contraband smuggling at the Fulton County Jail. Prosecutors say the operation was linked to the criminal street gang Young Slime Life (YSL) and included efforts to supply an inmate with methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana, cash, and even Apple AirPods.

According to the indictment, Mender is accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act while associated with YSL by engaging in gang activity that included trafficking methamphetamine, possessing Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possessing marijuana, and possessing contraband items such as weapons, drugs, and money while incarcerated.

Fegan and Parks are accused of aiding Mender’s criminal activity by illegally delivering narcotics and other contraband into the jail. Prosecutors allege both women worked together to provide Mender with methamphetamine, oxycodone, and marijuana on April 17, 2023. The indictment also details repeated instances in which they supplied Mender with unauthorized items, including $1,000 in cash and Apple AirPods.

On March 24, 2023, Mender allegedly solicited Parks to send $1,000 to Fegan, who then brought the cash to the jail. The next day, Parks allegedly messaged Fegan, "Mender said he needs $150 if you can Cash App it to me? $feganlaw," to which Fegan responded, "Oka," and confirmed the money had been received.

Fegan is also accused of attempting to obstruct a separate gang-related homicide investigation by soliciting a fugitive gang member, Nathaniel Benford, to discard his phone in connection with the prosecution of Quincy Pinkey.

Both Fegan and Parks are charged with conspiracy to furnish an inmate with prohibited items. Mender faces 16 counts related to the unlawful possession of contraband, including drugs, cash, a telecommunications device, and weapons while in custody.

The indictment includes multiple violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, drug trafficking statutes, and contraband laws.

What they're saying:

Renee Rockwell, a fellow defense attorney, told FOX 5 back in 2025 that Fegan is innocent of the charges.

What's next:

All three defendants face serious penalties if convicted. No court dates have been announced.