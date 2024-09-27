Expand / Collapse search
Missing Gwinnett County woman located after car found in Henry County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 27, 2024 11:20am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Nicole Evers-Everette (Gwinnett County Police Department)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Shortly after police asked the public for their help in locating Nicole Evers-Everette, the woman was located. Her family is now aware of her location. Gwinnett Police did not provide any other information. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Gwinnett County police are searching for a 36-year-old Duluth woman who has been missing for days.

Officials say on Tuesday, a friend of Nicole Evers-Everette called 911 to report her missing. The friend told officers that she hadn't heard from Evers-Everette for several days. 

Officers went to the woman's Duluth home but were not able to locate her. Evers-Everette's mother told them she had not spoken to her daughter in two days.

The missing woman's mother said that Evers-Everette traveled out of state without letting anyone know several years back and was gone for days before she was found.

Using security footage, deputies learned that Evers-Everette left her home on Sept. 23 with a suitcase. That same day, her vehicle was last spotted in the McDonough area.

The missing woman is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds.

If you have any information that could help with the search for Evers-Everette, call 911.