Student shot during meeting at Cobb County park, gunman on the run

A gunman is on the run after a shooting left one student injured in a Cobb County park Thursday afternoon.

The Cobb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 5 p.m. on the 5500 block on Nickajack Park Road in Mableton.

Investigators say a group of students from several Cobb high schools met at the park that afternoon and someone fired a shot - hitting one of the students.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that the shooting was not random.

They have not released any information about the victim or their current condition.

Cobb police say the shooter is not in custody but have not said if investigators have identified them.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, call the Cobb County Police Department.