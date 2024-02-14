Georgia Tech alum wins gold for US at swimming world championships

article

A Georgia Tech alumnus has struck gold in Qatar.

Nic Fink won the men's 100m breaststroke to bring home the first gold medal for the United States on the second day of the World Aquatic Championships in Doha on Monday.

Fink finished the race in 58.57 seconds, narrowly beating 2022 world champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy, who claimed silver with 58.84.

This is his second gold medal after taking first in the 50m breast at the 2022 Worlds in Budapest. He celebrated by propping himself up on a lane rope and pointing to his flexed right bicep, then tumbled backward into the water.

At the age of 30, Fink is the second-oldest American to win an individual swimming world title, NBC reported.

"It’s definitely crazy getting the first Worlds gold in the 100 at the age of 30," Fink said. "The fact I was able to accomplish so much in my career and I’m still experiencing new things is really fun right now."

Fink completed his master's degree at Georgia Tech in electrical and computer engineering in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.