NFL announces limited capacity at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

By Justin Matthews
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
NFL
FOX 13 News

Super Bowl committee starts talks on fan capacity

Justin Matthews reports

TAMPA, Fla. - The National Football League announced Wednesday there will be limited admission to the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL said there is no set capacity figure at this time for the stadium, which can hold 65,890 fans. However, the league said it is exploring scenarios based on capacity limits at regular-season games around the country, which average about 20%.

"We continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic with more than three months to go before the Super Bowl on February 7," the NFL said in a statement.

Options for seating could include pod seating -- and everyone may be required to wear a face covering.

The NFL said it anticipates hosting a crowd of more than 20% -- which would be about 13,000 fans. The league said it will continue to work with Tampa officials on an exact number as kickoff nears.