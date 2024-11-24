Nephew behind bars after stabbing uncle in Newton County, deputies say

A 24-year-old man is spending time behind bars after allegedly stabbing his 37-year-old uncle during a family feud in Newton County.

Deputies say the incident happened at a home on Pickens Road Thursday evening.

Ethan Parks, of Covington, reportedly attacked his uncle, Jason Durden. The uncle was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Parks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act (FVA). He is being held at the Newton County Detention Center.