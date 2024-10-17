Newnan woman killed in shooting on California college campus

article

A metro Atlanta woman is dead after a shooting on the California college campus where she worked.

Felicia Hudson, 54, called Newnan home and was the custodial operations manager at Santa Monica College.

Police say on Monday, Hudson was shot at the college's Center for Media and Design in a case of workplace violence.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators say the suspected gunman, identified as 39-year-old custodian Davon Durell Dean, was found in his car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson, who served the college for nearly three decades with dedication and heart. She took great pride in being a steadfast coworker and leader," said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery. "To Felicia’s family, loved ones and friends, SMC extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers. The college will be conducting a thorough review of this incident. SMC is providing crisis counseling services to employees and students as we grieve our irreplaceable colleague."

Working with Hudson's family, the Santa Monica College Foundation has established a legacy fund in her honor. The college is holding a sunset vigil in her memory on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on its main quad.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.