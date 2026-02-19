Expand / Collapse search

Coweta County man arrested following reports he shot at nearby workers

Published  February 19, 2026 1:11pm EST
Coweta County
A Coweta County man is in custody after a SWAT standoff on Smith Circle.

The Brief

    • A SWAT standoff in unincorporated Newnan ended peacefully Thursday after a man allegedly shot at workers on an adjacent property.
    • 69-year-old Milton Morris Mason surrendered to authorities after several hours of negotiations on Smith Circle.
    • No injuries were reported, and charges against Mason are currently pending.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A 69-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff that began when he allegedly opened fire on workers in a neighboring lot, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Smith Circle in unincorporated Newnan following multiple 911 calls reporting a man shooting at laborers nearby. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he refused to leave his home.

Authorities established a perimeter and called a SWAT team to the scene. After several hours, the man emerged from the residence around noon and was taken into custody without further incident.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw the standoff underway.  Just before noon, deputies could be seen escorting a man in handcuffs to a police car. 

The suspect has been identified as Milton Morris Mason.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office stated that the investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday afternoon, officials have not yet released a list of formal charges Mason will face.

Police also didn't say if anyone was injured during the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. 

