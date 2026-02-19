Coweta County man arrested following reports he shot at nearby workers

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A Coweta County man is in custody after a SWAT standoff on Smith Circle.

The Brief A SWAT standoff in unincorporated Newnan ended peacefully Thursday after a man allegedly shot at workers on an adjacent property. 69-year-old Milton Morris Mason surrendered to authorities after several hours of negotiations on Smith Circle. No injuries were reported, and charges against Mason are currently pending.



A 69-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff that began when he allegedly opened fire on workers in a neighboring lot, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Smith Circle in unincorporated Newnan following multiple 911 calls reporting a man shooting at laborers nearby. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he refused to leave his home.

Authorities established a perimeter and called a SWAT team to the scene. After several hours, the man emerged from the residence around noon and was taken into custody without further incident.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw the standoff underway. Just before noon, deputies could be seen escorting a man in handcuffs to a police car.

The suspect has been identified as Milton Morris Mason.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office stated that the investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday afternoon, officials have not yet released a list of formal charges Mason will face.

Police also didn't say if anyone was injured during the shooting.