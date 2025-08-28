Newnan man arrested for child porn by Coweta County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Drakkel Smith on two charges of child sexual exploitation relating to a cyber investigation. The tip that started the investigation came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and was investigated by Coweta’s Internet Crimes against Children Unit. Smith is being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.



Authorities say a Newnan man was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip that led investigators to him.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Drakkel Smith at his workplace in downtown Newnan. The arrest followed an investigation by the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

What we know:

Investigators also searched Smith’s home and seized his electronic devices. Depending on what is found, officials say he could face additional charges.

The tip originated in Washington, D.C., with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was first passed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which oversees the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and then sent to local investigators in Coweta County.

What we don't know:

Authorities say further charges are possible once Smith’s seized devices are examined.