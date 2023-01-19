Police investigating bomb threat to Newnan High School found in bathroom

article

A larger police presence is expected at Newnan High School Thursday as officials investigate a bomb threat towards the school.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Chase Puckett says the threat was found written on a bathroom wall on the school's main campus Wednesday afternoon.

School officials immediately notified law enforcement and began searching the school's campuses. Puckett says they discovered nothing out of the ordinary.

While school will remain running normally Thursday, Puckett says an increased number of law enforcement agents will be on campus as the investigation continues.

"We strongly encourage parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of this type of act, and the serious and lifelong legal consequences that are attached to such actions," Puckett wrote.

If you have any information about the threat, contact school authorities.