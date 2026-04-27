Newnan fast food worker arrested for child sexual exploitation

The Brief A 36-year-old fast food worker was arrested at his job in Newnan following a weeks-long investigation into internet crimes against children. Investigators found multiple explicit photos and videos of children after receiving a cybertip from a national exploitation center. The man faces 16 felony counts and is currently being held in jail without bond as deputies search his electronic devices for more evidence.



Corey Blaine Earp, 36, was arrested Monday at a Newnan restaurant and charged with 16 counts of child sexual exploitation following a Coweta County Sheriff's Office investigation.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office began looking into Earp in March after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to Sgt. Chris Ricketson, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit carried out a weeks-long investigation that led them to a local restaurant where Earp worked.

Deputies took him into custody at the business, alleging he had multiple images and videos showing sex crimes involving children.

The sheriff's office said they take these cases very seriously and have dedicated specific resources to protecting children in the community.

Earp is currently being held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

While Earp is facing 16 felony counts, it is not yet clear if there are more victims or if additional people were involved in the distribution of the material.

Deputies have seized Earp's electronic devices, but they have not finished searching them to determine if more charges will be filed.

What's next:

Investigators will continue their forensic search of the seized electronics. The sheriff's office noted that additional charges may be filed against Earp depending on what they find on those devices.