Newnan family surprises son with custom Jeep-inspired golf cart

A Newnan family surprised their son with Down syndrome by fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning a Jeep—or, in this case, a custom golf cart designed to look like one.

Although if he passed a driver’s test, he could legally drive in Georgia.

What they're saying:

Joe and Cyndi Pampena say Louis loves Jeeps, but they worry about his safety behind the wheel of a real one.

"We go down the road, and he points out the Jeeps—white ones, red ones," Joe says. That was the driving force behind Cyndi’s idea to have a custom golf cart built that Louis could drive about five miles around their Newnan neighborhood.

"He drives it very carefully. He’s aware of cars. I think Louis could drive a real car, but my wife is not having that, so this is the next best thing for him, and he enjoys it," Joe said.

They recently surprised Louis with this one-of-a-kind replica, and with the logos and boxy shape, there is no mistaking the resemblance. "Louis is 26 years old. He was blessed with Down syndrome. That’s how we call it. He has been so good for us and everyone he meets," Joe said.

To make Louis’ dream come true, the Pampenas turned to Dom and Susan Kegel of Ghost Carts in Peachtree City. Dom designs custom carts and says Louis’ replica drives more like a car than a cart, which was important. It’s got power steering, Apple CarPlay, with a backup camera. It’s an all-metal body.

"It’s pretty beefy. It can go about 40 miles on a single charge, but it also has solar panels on the top, so it will trickle charge," Dom said.

"It’s my favorite cart so far. Even the adjustable seats. We have a lot of clients ask if that’s an option, and that isn’t something we’ve seen in the market," Susan said.

Louis’ sister Heather is a big Disney World fan, so the cart is decorated with decals for her. "She’d probably live there if she could. So, we got Mickey and Minnie and Simba and Hakuna—however you pronounce it," Joe laughed.

What you can do:

If you see Louis and you too own a Jeep, don’t forget the wave.