Curious Chihuahua finds himself in a stinky situation in Newnan

It took four hours for first responders and utility workers to free a puppy trapped in a sewer pipe in Newnan.

The puppy’s owner is Brandy Traylor, and she told FOX 5 Atlanta she heard her little Chihuahua crying in the front yard. She looked in the bushes and some tall grass, but then realized the cries were coming from a sewer drain. She dialed 911.

"I thought, ‘My dog is going to die.’ We tried to get him. We stuck our hand down there, but we couldn’t get to him," Traylor said.

If curiosity killed the cat, then dogs must be just a little bit luckier. At least, Brandon is.

He fell down a sewer cleanout pipe in Traylor’s front yard, a straight drop.

A Newnan Utilities camera showed the little fella was stuck, wet and scared. To make matters worse, during his rescue, someone in the house flushed the toilet on him, and he almost drowned.

Brandon the Chihuahuas rescue (Credit: The City of Newnan)

"We had to shut the water off in the house, so no more water would flow through there and push [him] to somewhere they couldn’t get to him," Traylor said.

Newnan firefighters and utility workers dug down to the pipe, thinking to free Brandon below ground.

But eventually, a utility worker went down into a manhole in the Lovelass Street and coaxed Brandon along the pipe with his favorite squeak toy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brandon the Chihuahua's rescue (Credit: The City of Newnan)

For the record, Brandon’s got a sister named Harley, who, if the family took a vote, would actually win "Most Likely to Get Stuck in a Sewer."

Tuesday turned out to be Brandon’s lucky day. Four hours later, he was handed up from the stinky depths of the Newnan sewer system.

Brandon the Chihuahua's rescue (Credit: The City of Newnan)

His family says he’s a better dog for the experience.