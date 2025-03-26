Stolen car suspect with need for speed nabbed in wild Coweta County chase

The Brief The driver of a stolen car from a Newnan dealership led deputies on a high-speed chase both on and off the interstate. Officials said he endangered lives during his attempted getaway. The driver has been identified as Jalen Shepherd of College Park.



Fast, furious and fresh off the lot, a high-speed chase in Coweta County ended with a dramatic arrest after a stolen car was spotted on I-85.

What we know:

Southtowne Hyundai of Newnan called 911 to report a high-end Genesis was swiped from the dealership on March 20.

A Coweta County deputy who spotted the stolen car on I-85 said the guy was already endangering lives in his attempted getaway. He was reportedly passing cars, weaving in and out of traffic and using the emergency lane at over 100 miles an hour.

The Facebook Page Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic shared video of a Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera that showed the car narrowly missing a driver as it ran a red light and sped through an intersection.

On a side road, the pursuing deputy thought the driver had finally had enough when he pulled over.

It turns out he hadn’t. The chase continued.

Then, at a dead end of the road, the driver stopped again and appeared as if he was about to give up. But even with the deputy pointing his weapon at him, the driver sped away again.

On Tommy Lee Cook Road, with more deputies involved now, a PIT maneuver forced the Hyundai into a ditch. Deputies took the driver into custody.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says they identified him as 23-year-old Jaelen Shepherd from College Park.

Jaelen Shepherd (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

They say his charges include auto theft, reckless driving and fleeing.

Deputies say this is the third car stolen from Southtowne Hyundai in recent weeks in what they say is an ongoing investigation.