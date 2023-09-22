Video: Man stuffs laptops under shirt, walks out of store

Police in south metro Atlanta are looking to identify a man who has been stealing thousands of dollars in laptops from Best Buy stores.

Police say on Sept. 3, the man walked out of the Newnan with more than $5,000 in Apple laptops concealed under his T-shirt.

Store surveillance video showed the man at the Apple kiosk inside the Newnan Best Buy. There, police say he disconnected the security cables that are supposed to protect the MacBook Pros from being stolen. Police say the video showed him slipping the three laptops under his shirt.

Then he is seen on camera as he casually strolls past employees at the door.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Surveillance video from the Newnan Best Buy shows a man stuff laptops under his shirt and walk out the store on Sept. 3, 2023. (Newnan Police Department)

Newnan investigators say this is not the only Best Buy Store in south metro Atlanta that the suspect has hit. The same day as Newnan, police in Peachtree City say the man tried the same crime there, but activated alarms that scared him off.

In Henry County, police say the man walked out with four laptops concealed under his clothing.

Police says it possible he part of a network or ring operating throughout the entire area

If you have any idea who this guy is that is ripping off Best Buy store, call the Newnan Police Department.