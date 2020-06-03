New Zealanders perform powerful Haka dance in solidarity with George Floyd protests

For over a week, protesters have marched in the US since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. People around the world have taken a stance in their own cities to protest against racism and police brutality.

A video posted by Kate on Twitter, showed a powerful demonstration outside Cathedral Square in New Zealand showed a group performing an ancient Maori war dance in solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Traditionally used on the battlefield, the powerful Haka dance has also been used when groups come together in peace. It is a fierce display of a tribe’s pride, strength and unity.

As one Twitter user wrote:

“The haka is more than just a dance. It’s a call to our ancestors to give us strength to intimidate the opponent in order to win a fight!”

On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced his administration launched a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

