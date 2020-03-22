New York coronavirus cases jump to more than 15,000

Governor Cuomo says the number of coronavirus cases in New York has jumped to 15,166 as of Sunday morning. 4,812 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday. 1,974 of the cases have required hospitalization, according to the governor.

Cuomo says that there have now been 114 coronavirus deaths in New York and 374 nationwide. 70 percent of deaths were people 70 years old or older and the majority had underlying health conditions. Approximately 80% of the deaths of those under 70 years old had an underlying health condition.

Cuomo says that people between the ages of 18-49 represent 53 percent of the total cases in New York and that older people and those with underlying illnesses can be more likely to die from the coronavirus.

The governor warned that he is seeing too many people ignoring the rules to not congregate in New York City.

"It's insensitive. It's arrogant. It's self-destructive. It's disrespectful to other people." — Gov. Andrew Cuomo

"There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate. You would think that nothing is going on in parts of New York City," the angry governor said. "This is just a mistake."

He added that people who are ignoring rules are “arrogant" and "insensitive” and may force him to order the closure of parks across the city.

"It has to stop and it has to stop now," he said.

Cuomo also said the state is working to expand existing hospital capacity across the state, with a goal of each hospital increasing their capacity by 100-percent.

Cuomo said the state is looking to see if the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan could be suitable for 1,000 requested field hospital beds that would be supplied by FEMA in a “tent configuration” with equipment and staff.

He added that the state is implementing trials of the drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax and Chloroquine beginning on Tuesday.