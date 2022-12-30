New Year's Eve plans should include a sober driver, police say

Marietta police have a simple message for those who are making plans for New Year's Eve: Those plans should include a sober driver like a ridesharing service.

"Please, enjoy the festivities, but then get a rideshare service and get home safely," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy, adding that if not, they might be getting a ride with him to jail.

"Sadly, there will be a lot of people that meet us the wrong way that will get stopped. And if history repeats itself, at least a number of them will be under the influence and will take a ride to jail," Officer McPhilamy said.

However, rider will also need to stay vigilant when someone else is driving, especially when taking an Uber or a Lyft.

"Share my location with friends, or let them know where I'm going. I try not to Uber or Lyft alone, always with someone," rideshare user Mackenzie Snook shared.

Snook says she also makes sure the licenses plate numbers match up before she gets into the ride.

"Make sure you're getting into the right car, look at the license plate, look at the app make sure they match up," said rideshare user Timothy Yoon.

Another great tip from Marietta police is to secure a ride from inside.

"Order the ride from inside the business. If you walk outside… your focus is on that cell phone," Officer McPhilamy said.

He also says if a rider doesn’t feel safe with their driver, they should get out at the first safe opportunity.

"Use your intuition. If you get into that vehicle and you don't feel comfortable, have the courage to have them pull over into a business and get out," the officer said.

Making a plan before going will help to ensure a safer night.

However, above all, Officer McPhilamy says do not even think about drinking and driving.