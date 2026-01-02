New Year’s Eve checkpoints lead to DUI arrests in Newton County

article

Law enforcement agencies took to the roads across Newton County on New Year’s Eve, setting up vehicle checkpoints aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the streets.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Georgia State Patrol and the Covington Police Department during the operation, which ran from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the focus was on improving roadway safety during the busy holiday hours.

By the end of the night, officers had made 7 DUI arrests, along with 13 non-DUI arrests. Authorities also reported two drug-related arrests and three warrant arrests. In addition, 61 citations were issued, 16 vehicles were impounded and eight warnings were given.

Sheriff Ezell Brown said the effort shows how seriously agencies take keeping the community safe, especially during high-risk times like holidays. He also thanked partner agencies for their teamwork and residents for their cooperation throughout the checkpoints.