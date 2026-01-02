New year, same great food at local favorite Marietta Diner

The Brief Neon-covered landmark Marietta Diner celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025, and owner Gus Tselios says he's got no plans of slowing down in 2026. The restaurant opened its doors in 1995 and hasn't closed them since, serving from lengthy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert menus daily. Marietta Diner is located at 306 Cobb Parkway Southeast in Marietta, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



It's a neon-lit port in the storm – a place that never closes its doors and is always ready with a hot plate of food and cup of coffee.

Marietta Diner celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025, and owner Gus Tselios says he's got no plans of slowing down in 2026.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent another memorable morning at the larger-than-life diner, which opened its doors in 1995 and hasn't closed them since. Open 24/7 (Tselios jokes that the front doors don't have locks), Marietta Diner has become a place of refuge for families during weather events and power outages, and a popular gathering place for those celebrating their own personal milestones. It also became a go-to spot during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the addition of a drive-thru and a series of parking lot special events involving live music.

So, what makes Marietta Diner such a dining destination? Well, we'll start with the menu: there's an enormous list of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert offerings, all made in-house by the restaurant's talented culinary team. And then there's the warm, retro atmosphere; after all, what would a diner be without neon lights and a jukebox? And, of course, the team itself is a big draw; many of the staffers have worked at Marietta Diner for decades, and Gus's mother Maria is usually there to make sure everyone has a pleasant experience.

Marietta Diner is located at 306 Cobb Parkway Southeast in Marietta — and it's open all day, every day. For more information on visiting the diner, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious return to this legendary landmark.