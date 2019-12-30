New voting machines delivered to DeKalb County

DeKalb County received the largest delivery made to date, of Georgia’s new voting equipment.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office took the brand new paper ballot machines to the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Decatur Monday.

Officials said the 2020 election will be different than 2016 because they've ordered more equipment, everything is brand new, and the paper ballots will allow for recounts, audits, and voter peace of mind.

Officials said all Georgia counties will have the new voting equipment by the first week in February, ready to go for the presidential primary on March 24.

